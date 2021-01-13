KNOX, IN — John James O'Loughlin, 61, of Knox, passed away on Friday, January 8, 2021. He was born on July 22, 1959, in Hammond, IN, to Delmas and Wilnetta (Dumbsky) O'Loughlin.

John is survived by his children: John (Tara) O'Loughlin, Kristy Wieneke, Melinda (Darnell) Hill and Kevin O'Loughlin; father-in-law, Marion Lewis; and eight grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Regina (Lewis) O'Loughlin; father, Delmas Sylvester O'Loughlin; and mother, Wilnetta Loretta O'Loughlin.

A funeral ceremony will be held on Thursday, January 14, 2021, at 12:30 p.m. at Lakewood Enterprise Baptist Church, 5480 Chase St., Merrillville, IN 46410. A visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service at 12:30 p.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the family. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.