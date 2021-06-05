John Jeffrey "Jeff" Wozniak

John Jeffrey Wozniak "Jeff"

Jan. 25, 1971 - May 30, 2021

MITCHELL, IN - John Jeffrey Wozniak "Jeff", age 50, of Mitchell, IN and formerly of Hobart passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021 in Indianapolis. He was born on January 25, 1971 in Gary, IN to Phillip and Diana Wozniak. Jeff played golf and enjoyed fishing, camping and gardening. He loved his friends and his dogs.

He is survived by his mother, Diana Reynolds; nephews: Jared Wozniak, Christopher (Nicole) Bush; great grandchildren: Weston, Jared; uncle, Allen (Linda) Wozniak; aunt, Jayne (David) Mantz; special aunts: Vivian Chandler and Daryl Fields; cousins: Jennifer (Rick) Leary, James (Lori) Chandler, Robert (Becky) Chandler, Daniel (Julia) Chandler, Jared (Jovan) Chandler, Kate Chandler, Joe Fields; and so many special old friends.

He was preceded in death by his brother, David Michael Wozniak in 2017; father, Phillip Wozniak on May 30, 2020; and cousin, Kevin Chandler.

A funeral service for Jeff will take place Monday, June 7, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, Hobart Chapel 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart. He will be laid to rest at Chesterton Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. For more information, please call (219) 942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.