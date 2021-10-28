FORMERLY OF MERRILLVILLE, IN — John "JJ" Johnson, age 83 of Portage, formerly of Merrillville passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021. He was born on September 19, 1938 in Chicago, Illinois to the late John and Catherine N. (nee Lesko) Johnson. On September 23, 1978, John married his bride, Donna in Merrillville, Indiana. He proudly served his country in the United States Air-Force. He was a welder at US Steel and an assistant griever for Local 1014 and a Police Commissioner for the town of Merrillville. He was retired from Southlake Dodge where he worked as a salesman and then worked for In Touch Pharmaceuticals as a pharmacy driver. Through his strong faith in God, he was able to talk, share, and touch so many people's lives. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend.