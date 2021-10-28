John "JJ" Johnson
Sept. 19, 1938 — Oct. 12, 2021
FORMERLY OF MERRILLVILLE, IN — John "JJ" Johnson, age 83 of Portage, formerly of Merrillville passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021. He was born on September 19, 1938 in Chicago, Illinois to the late John and Catherine N. (nee Lesko) Johnson. On September 23, 1978, John married his bride, Donna in Merrillville, Indiana. He proudly served his country in the United States Air-Force. He was a welder at US Steel and an assistant griever for Local 1014 and a Police Commissioner for the town of Merrillville. He was retired from Southlake Dodge where he worked as a salesman and then worked for In Touch Pharmaceuticals as a pharmacy driver. Through his strong faith in God, he was able to talk, share, and touch so many people's lives. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years Donna (nee Crisman) Johnson; six children: Kimberly (Cary) Crisman, Desiree Johnson, Heather (Pete) Trinidad, Joe (Colleen) Kish, Jennifer (Don) Higgins and September (Steve) Penrod; three sisters: Shirley Smith, Kathy Vennetti and Carol Umbach; 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and many other loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey David Johnson, his parents, and sister, Dorothy Evans.
In lieu of flowers donations to John's church would be appreciated Eternal Word Worship Center, 625 Lake St. Hobart, Indiana 46342.
Memorial visitation will take place Saturday, October 30, 2021 from 10:00-12:00 p.m. at Real Life Community Church of the Nazarene, 3134 Swanson Rd, Portage, IN 46368. A memorial service will follow at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Nathan Riley, Jr. officiating.
Cremation services provided by REES FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, Olson Chapel, 5341 Central Ave., Portage. (219) 762-3013 or online at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.