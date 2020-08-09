Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

AUGUSTA, GA - John Johnson, age 93 of Augusta GA, formerly of Hobart, passed away August 5, 2020. He was born September 21, 1926 in Bowling Green KY to John and Nancy Johnson. He was a World War II Veteran. He retired from US Steel, Tube Works. He was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather.