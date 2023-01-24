Feb. 6, 1941 - Jan. 20, 2023

CHESTERTON, IN - John Joseph Kovalan, age 81, passed away peacefully on January 20, 2023, at home surrounded by family, which was his wish. John was born on February 6, 1941, at home to Katherine Kovalan in Mingo Junction, OH. John graduated from Mingo Junction High School in 1959 and started his career at Weirton Steel in Weirton, WV, later moving to National Steel in Northwest Indiana for a combined 41 years as a millwright.

John married his sweetheart Janet "Rosie" McDonald in New Cumberland, WV at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on June 14, 1962.

Married 60 years, John and Janet raised their family in Chesterton, IN including: John Vincent Kovalan (Lisa), Amy Kovalan (Edward Kerros), Martin Kovalan (Jeanna), and Patrick Kovalan (Jennifer). Known as "Zedo", John was immensely proud of his grandchildren: Maggie, Bailey, Allison, Sophie, Caitlin, John Patrick, and Matthew, and his honorary grandson, Gary Hunt. John was preceded in death by his mother Katherine, his aunt Ann, his son Martin, and his granddaughter Bailey.

An only child, John's life was blessed by joining the McDonald family and through the extended family he and Janet formed with the Koziczynski, Humphrey, and Nguyen families.

John was a devoted member of St. Ann of the Dunes Catholic Church in Beverly Shores, Indiana. He was a gifted storyteller and sang hymns in a manner that only God and grandchildren could love. But for all those who encountered him, John will be remembered most for his generous spirit and many acts of kindness. He lived God's word by example, helping and caring for many and never seeking credit. John's legacy for his children, grandchildren, and friends is his love, faith, and work ethic. For those gifts and so much more, his family will be eternally grateful.

The Kovalan family is thankful for the loving support from family, friends, John's caregivers, and Dunes Hospice.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Ann of the Dunes Catholic Church, 433 Golf Wood Rd., Beverly Shores, IN 46301 with burial at Chesterton Cemetery to follow. Visitation will be on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 517 Broadway, Chesterton, IN 46304. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in John's honor may be made to St. Ann of the Dunes Catholic Church or Sharing Meadows at https://sharefoundation.org. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.