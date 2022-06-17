John Joseph Magon

July 16, 1932 - June 10, 2022

SOUTH HOLLAND, IL - John Joseph Magon, 89, of Long Beach, Indiana, formerly of South Holland, IL, passed away unexpectedly Friday, June 10, 2022.

He was born July 16, 1932, in Chicago, Illinois, to Sebastian and Katherine (Inglot) Magon. He was the youngest of nine.

John practiced dentistry in South Holland, Illinois, where he resided in his home.

On February 19, 1955, in Chicago, Illinois, he married Patricia (Chase) Magon, who preceded him in death on October 31, 2001. Also preceding in death were his parents; eight siblings; and daughter-in-law, Dr. Carol Brown.

Surviving are his four children: Michael, Katherine, Christopher, and Garrett (Bonnie) Magon; and two grandsons: Kyle and Zachary Magon.

Cremation has taken place. A memorial mass will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Christ Our Savior Catholic Church, 880 E. 154th St., South Holland, IL 60473 with Fr. Gosbert and Deacon Renwick officiating. Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory, La Porte, IN (219) 362-3100 is caring for the arrangements.

Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com.