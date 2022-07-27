Born John Joseph McCormack in Chicago, IL John was the oldest of five siblings. Growing up on the south side of Chicago surrounded by his loving cousins, aunts and uncles is where John began to hone his once awkward social skills. The McCormack family settled in Munster, IN when John was 10 years old where the seeds of lifelong friendships started. John was a 1976 graduate of Munster High School. John joined Woodmar C.C. when he was 20 years old and an amazing journey began. John often said "joining Woodmar was one of his best decisions I ever made." Through a happy accident at a golf outing John met the men who would eventually hire him at Dean Foods and the journey continued which took him to Louisville, KY where he joined Audubon C.C. more amazing friendships developed. From there he landed in south Florida where life blessed him in abundantly with triplet boys Connor, Sean, and Matt, bringing him more pride, joy and love than he could have ever imagined. John also joined Adios C.C. where more great friends were added. The journey began to circle back when work brought him back to corporate headquarters in Chicago. His friendship circle widened at Olympia Fields C.C. Ultimately at Briar Ridge C.C., Johnny had drinks with a lifelong friend to catch up on old times. It was this fateful meeting where he found the love of his life! Joli Pellar and John developed a love for the ages. "I love her beyond measure, I'm so lucky to have found Joli." John and Joli fit a lifetime of love and memories in only several short years. Their marriage in July of 2018 merged two wonderful families giving him even more to love, bringing him two additional children and three beautiful grandchildren who love their Papa Johnny. In retirement John and Joli spent their winters at Ocean Reef Club in Key Largo, FL where Joli has been a lifelong member. In typical Johnny Mack fashion, he won over yet another group of amazing friends with his quick wit, generosity, and welcoming way. He was truly gifted with the ability to make everyone he met feel like the were the most important person in the room. John personified living life to the fullest, loving with passion and cherishing friendships that spanned the decades. John's stories told in a way that only Johnny Mack could, will be dearly missed. He has left an imprint on all our hearts.