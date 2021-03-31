John Josvai
May 19, 1924 — March 27, 2021
LANSING, IL — John was born May 19, 1924, in East Chicago, IN, passed away on March 27, 2021. John went peacefully to Heaven to be greeted with outstretched arms from his wife, Margaret, and sons, James and Russell, who preceded him in death.
He is survived by his daughter, Lois Kazmer (Philip); cherished grandfather of six; great-grandfather of nine; and great-great-grandfather of one. John was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Joseph and Mary (Balla) Josvai; sisters: Helen, Ethyl, Eleanor and Clara; and brothers, Joseph, Albert "Dutch" and Robert.
John was a proud U.S. Air Corps veteran and was able to go on the Honor Flight, which meant so much to him. He was also honored for his service with the Wolfs hockey team. John owned gas stations when they were first married and later worked at Inland Steel from which he retired. He also was a member of Indiana Harbor Masonic Lodge 686. He enjoyed traveling and went on many cruises with his honey as he called his wife. John enjoyed getting together with family and friends. If you needed help, you could always count on John to be there.
John was a member of Faith United Church of Christ which many called his second home because he was there so often. If anything broke or needed any kind of repair John was there to fix it. Never mind if it was day or night you could count on him. He was our official greeter at the church, always made you feel welcome. He was always singing and on Veterans Day and Memorial Day he would sing a special tribute song for us.
John was an avid fisherman and spent many fishing adventures with his brothers and friends. His true joy was spending time with his grandchildren. He was loved by many and will be truly missed.
Funeral services will be held at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 8178 Cline Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307, on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at 11:00 AM with the Rev. Sky Allen officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM at which the funeral service will begin with a Masonic service and end with a military tribute to John. Private burial will take place at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in John's name may be directed to Faith United Church of Christ, 3030 175th St., Hammond, IN 46323.
