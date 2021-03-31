John Josvai

May 19, 1924 — March 27, 2021

LANSING, IL — John was born May 19, 1924, in East Chicago, IN, passed away on March 27, 2021. John went peacefully to Heaven to be greeted with outstretched arms from his wife, Margaret, and sons, James and Russell, who preceded him in death.

He is survived by his daughter, Lois Kazmer (Philip); cherished grandfather of six; great-grandfather of nine; and great-great-grandfather of one. John was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Joseph and Mary (Balla) Josvai; sisters: Helen, Ethyl, Eleanor and Clara; and brothers, Joseph, Albert "Dutch" and Robert.

John was a proud U.S. Air Corps veteran and was able to go on the Honor Flight, which meant so much to him. He was also honored for his service with the Wolfs hockey team. John owned gas stations when they were first married and later worked at Inland Steel from which he retired. He also was a member of Indiana Harbor Masonic Lodge 686. He enjoyed traveling and went on many cruises with his honey as he called his wife. John enjoyed getting together with family and friends. If you needed help, you could always count on John to be there.