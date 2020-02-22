LANSING, IL - John "Jovan" Djokich, late of Lansing, IL passed away on February 19, 2020. Son of late Cedomir and late Danica. Dear brother of JoAnn (late James) McAtamney and Mila (late Albert) Chmura. Uncle of Janelle and Daniel McAtamney, and Kaitlyn Chmura.

Funeral Monday February 24, 2020 at St. Simeon Mirotocivi Serbian Orthodox Church, (3737 E 114th Street; Chicago, IL). John will lie in state at church from 8:00 a.m. until time of service at 9:00 a.m., with Very Rev. Luka Lukic officiating. Interment New Gracanica Serbian Orthodox Cemetery, Third Lake, IL.