PORTER, IN - John K. Wrigley, age 78 of Porter passed away on Monday, January 18, 2021 peacefully at his home surrounded by loved ones. He was a strong man in life and up until his passing.

John is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Diane (Orosz) Wrigley; daughter, Kathleen (Gary) Hetrick of Porter; son, Joey (Melinda) Wrigley of Chesterton; grandchildren who happily called him Papa: Alex Hetrick and Fernanda Barrera of Porter, SPC Adam Hetrick and Jasmine Colson of Killeen, TX, Leighton and Keegan Wrigley of Chesterton, Nick, Madison and Noah Wrigley of Valparaiso; and many nieces and nephews. John's grand-furbabies held a special place in his heart. He is also survived by siblings: Sylvia Wrigley-Lasher and Wayne Wrigley; and special goddaughters: Michelle Boswell-Kramer and Kerry Utpatel. John was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Dr. Larry Orosz; and nieces, Heather Christensen and Kimberly Gioielli.

John was a member of St. John United Church. He was also a member of Duneland Woodcarvers and The Elks of Hobart. John worked for Coca-Cola for 10 years, and retired from Bethlehem Steel following 35 years of service. Upon retirement, he enjoyed traveling with the club girls and their spouses whom he adored. John had a passion for inventing anything that made life easier. He was a creative artist and loved to carve wood and design stained glass. He will be greatly missed

A Celebration of John's Life will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, Chesterton, IN. To leave online condolences to the family please visit www.ee-fh.com.