SCHERERVILLE, IN - John Kachur, age 87, of Schererville, formerly of Merrillville, passed away on November 21, 2021. He was born in Gary, son of John and Anne (Tomasic) Kachur.

Survived by wife, Elizabeth June (Murray); three children: Rebecca (John) DeLorenzo of Melbourne, Australia, Peter (Stephanie) of Plainfield, IN, Douglas (Louonna) of Zionsville, IN; eight grandchildren: Lauren, Jonah, and Mitchell DeLorenzo, Peter, Lucy, Piper, Margaux, and Andrew Kachur; brother, Donald (Diane) Kachur. John had great pride in the accomplishments of his children and grandchildren.

John was a member of St. Andrew Parish, Knights of Columbus Council 4047, Indiana & Lake County Retired Teachers Assoc. He served in the Army Medical Corps with the 395th Evacuation Hospital during the 1961-62 Berlin Crisis.

He was a 60-year employee of the Gary Community School as an intervention specialist. For many years John also taught adult education classes for the Latin American Family Education Program (LAFEP). He took pride in his career as a teacher and his dedication reached a countless number of lives in the region.

John was an alumnus of Bishop Noll High School class of '53. He earned a degree in Business and a MS in Education, both from Indiana University.