John Kasper

GARY, IN - Joseph Kasper age 83 of Gary passed away on Thursday February 27, 2020.

He is survived by his sons: Paul (Tammy) Kasper, Phillip Kasper, and Gregory Kasper; grandchildren: Brittany, Ryan, Amber, Kaylee, Karissa, and great grandchildren: Jayce and Lexi.

Joseph was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Helen and by his siblings.

Funeral services will be held on Monday March 2, 2020 at 12:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. Glen Park Ave. (45th Ave.) Griffith, IN. with Rev James Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville. Friends may meet with the family on Monday March 2, 2020 beginning at 10:00 AM until time of service at WHITE FUNERAL HOME.

Joseph was an Air Force Veteran and retired from LTV Steel. He enjoyed watching TV, keeping up with world news, and loved cats.

For more information please contact WHITE FUNERAL HOME at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com.