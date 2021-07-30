John Klee, Jr.

John was born and raised in Hammond. He was a graduate of Hammond Tech in 1937. After high school he served in the U.S. Army during WWII and was awarded a Purple Heart. He then worked at Youngstown Sheet and Tube for over thirty years. John was faithful member of Covenant Presbyterian Church. He loved fishing, playing cribbage and spending time with his family. John will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers memorials to your favorite charity would be preferred. For additional information please contact BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME 219-844-1600 or www.bockenfunerals.com.