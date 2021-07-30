 Skip to main content
John Klee, Jr.

March 18, 1919 — Aug.6, 2020

ST. JOHN, IN — John Klee, Jr. age 101, of St. John, formerly of Hammond and Highland, IN passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 6, 2020.

He is survived by his niece, Carol Sadewasser; nephew, David (Susan Walker) Sadewasser; niece in-law, Linda Sadewasser; several other nieces, nephews , great nieces, great nephews and numerous friends.

John was preceded in death by his parents, John and Sophia Klee; one sister, Anna (Emil) Sadewasser; nephew, Marvin Sadewasser.

A graveside memorial service with military honors will be held Friday, August 6, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at Elmwood Cemetery, 1413-169th Street with Rev. James Thomson officiating.

John was born and raised in Hammond. He was a graduate of Hammond Tech in 1937. After high school he served in the U.S. Army during WWII and was awarded a Purple Heart. He then worked at Youngstown Sheet and Tube for over thirty years. John was faithful member of Covenant Presbyterian Church. He loved fishing, playing cribbage and spending time with his family. John will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers memorials to your favorite charity would be preferred. For additional information please contact BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME 219-844-1600 or www.bockenfunerals.com.

