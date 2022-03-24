July 4, 1938 - March 18, 2022

HEBRON, IN - John Kroepfl, age 83 of Hebron, IN, formerly of Crown Point, IN and Chicago, IL, passed away on March 18, 2022.

Born on July 4, 1938, in Chicago the son of Austrian immigrants, John attended DePaul High School, graduated from DePaul University in 1960 on scholarship with a Bachelors in Science, and earned a PhD in physics from the University of Notre Dame in 1966. He was a lifelong educator, retiring from Indiana University Northwest in 2002 after a thirty year career as faculty member, department chair, and chancellor. Among the many labels John assumed; mechanic, wood worker, vintner, farmer, gentleman, physicist, teacher, husband, father, brother, son, uncle, friend and neighbor – above all he was a kind and generous soul who gave selflessly to others, showing us that the definition of family has no boundaries.

John is survived by three children who were his primary source of pride: Elizabeth Kroepfl; John (Kristin) Kroepfl; and Jennifer (Matt) Kroepfl; by his grandchildren Jack and Amanda Kroepfl who gave him tremendous joy; his loving sister Joanne (Ron) Zarth; and many nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.

John was preceded in death by the love of his life and spouse of 41 years Theresa (Hellmann) Kroepfl; his eldest daughter Mary Denise Kroepfl; and parents: John J and Johanna Marie Kroepfl.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at GEISEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES 624 N. Main St., Hebron, IN 46341 from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Helen's Church, 302 Madison St., Hebron IN, on Saturday March 26, 2022, at 12:00 PM with Father Frank Torres officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in John's name to your local food bank or food pantry.

Visit John's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com, 219-663-2500