DYER, IN - John Kuhar, age 81, of Dyer, passed away, Friday, February 18, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Maria Kuhar; daughter, Amelia Kuhar; son, John (Mary) Kuhar; grandchildren: Kelsey, Kristina (Mason), Joshua, and Katerina; and sister, Judy. He was preceded in death by his parents: Martin and Amalia Kuhar.

Visitation will be held at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Ave in St. John, on Sunday, February 27, 2022, from 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm. Funeral services will begin with prayers at the funeral home on Monday, February 28, 2022, at 9:30 am with a funeral mass to follow at St. Joseph Church in Dyer at 10:30 am. Burial Assumption Cemetery in Glenwood, IL.

John was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He loved to barbeque lamb and pork and make homemade sausage and wine. He was an accomplished musician and in addition to working full time, he owned many successful businesses.

He was instrumental in many renovations for Saint Joseph Church and several other churches.