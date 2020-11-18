John L. Hodurek Jr.

VALPARAISO, IN — John L. Hodurek Jr., 83, of Valparaiso, passed away November 15, 2020. He was born in Hammond on July 29, 1937, to John and Mary Hodurek, both of whom preceded him in death. John L. Hodurek was co-owner and founder of Century Pipe and Supply in Valparaiso.

On June 29, 1975, he married Helen (DuFallo) Hodurek, who also preceded him in death. He is survived by his sister, Sandra (Jim) Fries, of Lombard, IL; three daughters, Karen Hodurek, of Chesterton, Elizabeth (Tim) Trimble, of Valparaiso, and Jamie (Tony) Runkle, of Rochester, IN; eight grandchildren: Leighanne Runkle, Evan Runkle, Josh Runkle (Amanda Hazlett), John Trimble, Matthew Trimble, Faith Trimble, Seth Trimble and T.J. (Donna) Trimble; and two great-grandchildren, Logan and Ava Trimble.

Due to COVID-19, private services will take place at Moeller Funeral Home.