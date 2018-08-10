EAST CHICAGO, IN - John L. Sullivan 'Cy', age 76 of East Chicago passed away Saturday, August 4, 2018 at home. Survivors include his wife, Delphine; three daughters: Antela (Kenneth) Dawson, Antwan Sullivan and Andia Sullivan; one aunt, Rachel Burnett; six grandchildren; four great grandchildren; two brothers; three sisters and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 11, 2018 2:00p.m. First Baptist Church 4911 McCook Avenue East Chicago, Rev, Douglas Sloss, officiating. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery Griffith. Visitation will be held Saturday, August 11, 2018 First Baptist Church from 1:00 to 2:00p.m. prior to the funeral service. HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Sullivan family during their time of loss.