CROWN POINT - John L. Unger, age 76, late of Crown Point, IN, formerly of South Holland, IL, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Loving husband of Marcia P. Unger, nee Palmquist. Devoted father of Mark (Catherine) Unger and Jill (James) Miller. Proud grandfather of Caitlin, Emily, Brooke, Riley, Jacob, Samuel, Benjamin, and Lily. Dear brother of James (Lenore) Unger, Elizabeth (Val) Unger-Baertlein, David (Pat) Unger, Susan (Jay) Crilley, and Daniel (Zella) Unger. Kind uncle of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his loving parents: Robert and Jane Unger.