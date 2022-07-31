CROWN POINT - John L. Unger, age 76, late of Crown Point, IN, formerly of South Holland, IL, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Loving husband of Marcia P. Unger, nee Palmquist. Devoted father of Mark (Catherine) Unger and Jill (James) Miller. Proud grandfather of Caitlin, Emily, Brooke, Riley, Jacob, Samuel, Benjamin, and Lily. Dear brother of James (Lenore) Unger, Elizabeth (Val) Unger-Baertlein, David (Pat) Unger, Susan (Jay) Crilley, and Daniel (Zella) Unger. Kind uncle of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his loving parents: Robert and Jane Unger.
Visitation Wednesday, August 3, 2022 from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30/Pleasant Springs Ln.), Dyer, IN. Funeral service Thursday, August 4, 2022 - 11:00 a.m. at Village Church 14849 W. 93rd Ave. Dyer, IN. Interment Friday, August 5, 2022 - 10:00 a.m. directly at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery - Elwood, IL.
Memorial donations to Village Church or Cedar Lake Ministries, 13701 Lauerman St. Cedar Lake, IN 46303, appreciated.
