July 20, 1951 - Feb. 20, 2022

John L. Wellsand, Jr., 70, formerly of Morgan Township, passed away on February 20, 2022 in Freetown. He was born July 20, 1951 in Valparaiso, IN to John and Madaline (Howard) Wellsand. He graduated from Morgan Township H.S. in 1969 and worked as a construction laborer.

He loved pitching horseshoes and was elected as a Hall of Fame member of INHPA. He loved IU, the Chicago Cubs, being in the woods, and his dog, Delilah. He had many friends and had a kind heart.

Surviving are his daughter, Kim (Kurt) Schwant; his sisters: Nora Cripe and Lois Cannon of Valparaiso; three nieces; a nephew and a large, beloved extended family.

A private family service will be held at Adams Cemetery at a future date.