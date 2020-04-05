John Larson

SOUTH BEND, IN - John Larson age 28 of South Bend, IN passed away on April 1, 2020. He was born on April 17, 1991 to Keith and Beth (Blaney) Larson in Merrillville, IN. He attended school at Washington Township High School. John was attending IUSB. He has been living in South Bend, IN for the last three years.

John is survived by his parents, Keith and Beth Larson and his grandmother, Sandra Blaney.

Arrangements were handled with EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 517 Broadway, Chesterton, IN 46304. Online condolences can be given at www.ee-fh.com.

