 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

John Lee Futrell

  • 0
John Lee Futrell

HOBART - John Lee Futrell, age 92 of Hobart passed away August 23, 2022. He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years- Lillian. For service information see Burns Funeral Home website @ www.burnsfuneral.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Texas drought forcing many cattle farmers to sell off livestock

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts