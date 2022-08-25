HOBART - John Lee Futrell, age 92 of Hobart passed away August 23, 2022. He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years- Lillian. For service information see Burns Funeral Home website @ www.burnsfuneral.com.
John Lee Futrell
