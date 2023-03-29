Sept. 20, 1943 - March 25, 2023

CROWN POINT, IN - John Libak, age 79, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Saturday, March 25, 2023 after a long battle of illnesses.

John is survived by his children: Neal (Sue) Libak of Waco, TX; Kara (David) Castro and granddaughters: Ashlyn and Kaitlyn Castro all of Chandler, TX; sister, Ann Libak of Crown Point, IN; brother, George (Paulette) Libak of Melbourne, FL; nephew, Justin (Dr. Amanda) Libak and nieces: Madison and Regan Libak all of Viera, FL; and special friend, Dennis McGee; and several cousins and friends.

John was preceded in death by his parents: Mary and George Libak; and grandfather, Ladislav Marzinas.

John was a retired disabled veteran of the United States Air Force with 16 years of service. He was a member of St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church, where he volunteered in various capacities.

Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church, 557 W. 57th Ave., Merrillville, IN 46410 from 9:00 a.m. until the funeral at 10:00 a.m., with Fr. Michal Bucko officiating.

Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in John's name to St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church or the Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301, www.dav.org/donations.

