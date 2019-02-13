VALPARAISO, IN - John Louis Ohler, 89, of Valparaiso passed away Saturday, February 9, 2019. He was born April 25, 1929 in Monmouth, IL to Louis and Gretchen (Pease) Ohler, graduated from Monmouth High School in1947, attended Monmouth College and received a B.A. from Denver University before enlisting in the U.S. Air Force which included service in Greenland. John made his career for 35 years with Montgomery Ward in Chicago as a store layout design manager, commuting daily from Indiana. A retirement business with his wife, Marilyn called Puckerbrush, Inc. allowed him to expand his artistic talents and travel internationally from 1981-95 for shows and research. As a true artist he painted, sculpted, drew, built furniture and had artistic input in many areas, often indulging his many friends with home décor gifts. His active membership in First United Methodist Church, Boy Scouts and YMCA Indian Guides allowed an outlet for his creative mind, particularly the creation and dedication of a prayer altar in honor of his daughter Melinda following her passing in 2003. Whether it was as a member of Kiwanis where he served as Lieutenant Governor, delivering Meals-on-Wheels, designing cross stich patterns, creating muzzle loading rifles and competing as a marksman (and winning), or carving a statue of St. Francis of Assisi in his front yard from a fallen tree, John committed all of himself and his perfectionism to the project.
On December 23, 1950 he married Marilyn Louise Marsh who survives along with their children, Jonilyn Ohler Moore of Lafayette, Kurt Stephen (Chong) Ohler of Valparaiso, grandchildren: Nancy Ohler Dillon, Michael Ohler, Gretchen Moore Josten, Kelsey Moore and five great grandchildren and many loving nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his daughter "Mindy" in 2003, brother, Stephen Ohler and sister-in-law, Betty Ohler.
A visitation will be held Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at Valparaiso First United Methodist Church with memorial service beginning at 11:00 a.m.