John Loveridge Cantwell, age 70, passed away Sunday, May 17. He is survived by brothers: Richard (Paige) Cantwell of Apache Junction AZ, Robert (Silvia) Cantwell of Austin TX; sister, Jane (Daryl) Sullivan of Flossmoor IL; and special friend, Tiffany Niezgoda. Preceded by parents Robert and Ann Cantwell.

John knew the special ice cream recipes from Dietrichs in Hammond, served the best drinks at Play It Again Sams, managed Hadady Corporation manufacturing - surviving for 25 years after successful treatment for lung and bone cancer. John lived life his way and will be missed by his many friends including Calli and Izzy. Please leave online condolences at

www.burnskish.com

