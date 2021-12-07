CEDAR LAKE, IN - John M. Antosch, age 66, of Cedar Lake passed away at home on December 4, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Kathleen (nee Lopez); and sister, Patricia (James) Pokrywczynski. John was preceded in death by his parents, Walter J. Antosch and Irene Walters; step-father, John Walters; and sister, Gladys Antosch.

John grew up in the East Side neighborhood on the Southeast side of Chicago and graduated from George Washington High School class of 1973. He worked from an early age at many jobs, until working at General Mills for over 20 years. He also worked at Kinder Morgan, American Maize, and finally Uncle John's Flea Market for over 10 years, a family owned business, until he retired. John was always a talented guitar player, performing in bands and fondly recalled playing with his friends in a band titled WingDrive. He always hoped for a chance to play on stage one last time. His joys in life were watching the Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Notre Dame football and basketball teams. Hobbies that made John happy were reading, gardening, and listening to music.