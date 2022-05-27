Oct. 10, 1938 - May 22, 2022

HARTLAND, WI. - John M. Connelly of Hartland, WI, passed peacefully on May 22, 2022, at the age of 83. He was born October 10, 1938, in the farm house of his grandparents, Bert and Esther (Taylor) Bruce in Lowell, IN to John and Vera (Bruce) Connelly. He grew up in Cedar Lake and Lowell, IN and Chicago, IL.

He served in the U.S. Navy from 1956 to 1958 on two destroyer ships, the USS Cony and USS Murray, and attended many ship reunions over the years. John graduated from Lowell High School in 1956, earned a bachelor's degree from Purdue University and an MBA from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. He had a long career in the foundry industry and retired in 2004 as President of Wrightech Corporation. He previously served as President of the WI Chapter of the American Foundrymen's Society.

John was an avid reader, interested in science, nature and history. In his business and personal life, he traveled to over 40 countries. In retirement he was a volunteer mentor for SCORE of SE Wisconsin and an active member of a curling club well into his 70's.

John is survived by his wife of 62 years, Linda (Lantrip) Connelly; daughters: Kathleen (Thomas) Girman, Dana Connelly; brother, Bruce Connelly (Lynne Chase); granddaughters: Melissa (Mark) Krieter and Kelsey Haddorff; great-grandchildren: Aiden Krieter, Madison Krieter, Abigail Krieter; and numerous other beloved relatives.

John was devoted to his family and his country and loved them all with his whole heart.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Vera E. (Bruce) Saganovich; father, John Connelly; maternal grandparents: Esther (Taylor) Bruce and Bert O. Bruce; paternal grandparents: William Connelly and Catherine Van Herwynen.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 29, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., followed by full Military Honors and a Memorial Service at 12:00 p.m., at the Evert-Luko Funeral Home, 170 Warren Avenue, Hartland, WI. He will be interred at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove, WI.