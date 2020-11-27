John M. Gross

Adoring husband of late Shirley for 61 years. Loving father of Debbie Tallent, Donna (Jim Paruzynski) Szutenbach and Tim (Raquel) Gross. Devoted grandfather of Mike and Rich Tallent, Tim, Lucas and Gabby Gross, Donald, Anneliese and Daniel Szutenbach. Great grandfather of seven. Preceded in death by siblings: Frances (John Psikula), Edward (Florence) and Matthew (Ceil). Dearest brother-in-law to Arnold (Greta) Whitfield. Loved uncle of many nieces and nephews.

John worked as a machinist for The Edward Valve Co. and Solo Cup Company for many years, and was skilled at numerous other trades. Hewas constantly tinkering with cars, and loved stock car racing. Mainly, he was a selfless man who lived to help others, whether they were family, friends, or strangers. Papa, as he was affectionately known, will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.