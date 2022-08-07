LOWELL, IN - John M. Leone, 70, of Lowell, passed away on June 25, 2022, following a brief battle with lung cancer.

John was a 1969 graduate of Munster High School. He loved collecting coins and cans. John was a very talented woodwright, carving and making many beautiful pieces. He loved Michigan, especially Little Bear Lake. He and his wife bred and raised Welsh Terriers and Airedales for many years. John retired from D&L Wood Products after 18 years of service.

John is survived by his wife of 40 years, Carol. Sister, Melinda (Steve) Banchich; brother-in-law, Donny (Judy) Chandler; nieces: Tracy (Ken) Tatge and Christine (Ken) Renken; nephews, Pete (Patti) Leone Jr. and Danny (Ashley) Banchich; several great-nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Joyce Leone; and his brother, Peter W Leone Sr.

John was a sweet and wonderful man who will be missed by all who knew him.

Special thank you to neighbors Ike and Jackie Rench, and Steve Echterling for being great helpful neighbors.

Cremation by South Shore Cremation.