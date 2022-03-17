VALPARAISO, IN - John M. Miller, age 30, of Valparaiso, passed away on February 13, 2022. The positive impact that John left on his family, friends and colleagues will continue to be felt for years to come. John graduated from Valparaiso High School in 2009 and attended Andrean High School his freshman year in 2005. He earned a Bachelor's degree in Sales Management from Purdue University, where he was a member of Beta Theta Pi. He worked as a Project Manager at Legacy Sign Group. John's kindness to others and positive attitude were infectious. He brought joy to everyone around him through his wonderful sense of humor and his genuine interest in how his loved ones were doing. John frequently attended concerts and will be remembered for his passionate love of music. Sports were also a major force in John's life. He participated in a number of little league teams throughout his youth (shout out Valpo Patriots) and attended Taylor University basketball camp. During high school, John lettered in cross country, track, & baseball, and was a member of Natural Helpers Rainbow Staff. John also played in both men's & co-ed softball leagues every spring, summer and fall. He was a huge Chicago Cubs fan, and his favorite player was Anthony Rizzo.
John was preceded in death by his father & hero, Doug Miller; grandparents: Richard & Yvonne Miller, and Emil & Dorothy Guba; and aunt, Elizabeth Guba. He is survived by his fiance, Stephanie Guernsey; mother, Mary Miller; sister, Emily Miller; aunts and uncles: Dale (Dawn) Miller, Richard Miller, Karen Miller, Suzan Guba, Cis (Steve) Herskovitz; and cousins: Jack Miller, Kristen Miller, Ana Campbell, Emily Campbell, Jeff Guba, Jen (Ryan) Wahl, Scott (Marni) Herskovitz and Eric (Danielle) Herskovitz.
John was a leader who provided unconditional love and support to everyone in his life. He will be remembered as an amazing fiance, brother, son, cousin, nephew, and friend. John was a light in the lives of many, and he will live on in the memories of hundreds of people. John lived every day to the fullest and put a great deal of experience into his 30 years of life. He loved to laugh and make others smile. To know John was to love John. John's family would like to grieve privately at this time, but a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Valparaiso or The Caring Place of Valparaiso. BURNS FUNERAL HOME, Crown Point entrusted with arrangements.