VALPARAISO, IN - John M. Miller, age 30, of Valparaiso, passed away on February 13, 2022. The positive impact that John left on his family, friends and colleagues will continue to be felt for years to come. John graduated from Valparaiso High School in 2009 and attended Andrean High School his freshman year in 2005. He earned a Bachelor's degree in Sales Management from Purdue University, where he was a member of Beta Theta Pi. He worked as a Project Manager at Legacy Sign Group. John's kindness to others and positive attitude were infectious. He brought joy to everyone around him through his wonderful sense of humor and his genuine interest in how his loved ones were doing. John frequently attended concerts and will be remembered for his passionate love of music. Sports were also a major force in John's life. He participated in a number of little league teams throughout his youth (shout out Valpo Patriots) and attended Taylor University basketball camp. During high school, John lettered in cross country, track, & baseball, and was a member of Natural Helpers Rainbow Staff. John also played in both men's & co-ed softball leagues every spring, summer and fall. He was a huge Chicago Cubs fan, and his favorite player was Anthony Rizzo.