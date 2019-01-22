HIGHLAND, IN - John M. Schuetzenhofer, age 72, of Highland, passed away on Wednesday January 16, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Laurie Schuetzenhofer; daughter Karolyn (Jerry) Cross; sons John (Kim) Schuetzenhofer, Dan (Tara) Schuetzenhofer and Aaron (Lindsey) Underwood; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brother Steve (Debra) Drvodelic. Preceded in death by his parents Frank and Amalia and brother Joe Schuetzenhofer.
Services will be held on Tuesday January 22, 2019 at FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2828 Highway Ave., Highland with visitation from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. with a service at 6:00 p.m. officiated by Pastor Eric Kleinschmidt.
John was a veteran of the U.S. Army, and retired from Indiana Bell/AT&T after 40 years of service. John was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church and was a very loving husband, father and grandfather. Memorials in John's name to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org) would be appreciated. www.fagenmiller.com