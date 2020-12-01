John M. Uhles

Preceding him in death were his father, Leo R. Uhles; mother, Mary (Comerford) Uhles; step-father, George McCorkle. He is survived by his devoted wife, Barbara (Gregoline); daughters: Lisa (John) Nault, Christine Woodie; grandchildren: Abigail, Alexa, Nicolas, and Alaina; brother-in-law, John Gregoline; sisters-in-law: Lois Manning, and Bonita Molinaro; many loving nieces and nephews.

John graduated from Hobart High School and attended the University of Iowa before serving in the U.S. Army. In 1964 he graduated from St. Joseph College Calumet Campus with a degree in Management. He retired as a Manufacturing Supervisor from Ford Motor Co., Chicago Heights, IL in 2000. John will be remembered as having a passion for books, newspapers, crossword and sudoku puzzles. He loved to travel, taking many road trips across the U.S. with his family who will cherish the memory of a kind, generous and caring husband, father, grandfather, brother-in-law, and uncle.