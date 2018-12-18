DYER, IN - John M. 'Whitey' Bencur age 62 of Dyer, IN passed away December 14, 2018. He is survived by his daughter Brittany (Brian) Pelzel, his son Zachary Bencur, his brother Andrew 'JR' Bencur, his sister Pam Marley, brother-in-law Greg Curlee, many nieces and nephews, preceded in death by his daughter Debbie Curlee, parents Andrew and Anna Bencur, his puppy and best buddy Mikey
Funeral services will be held Saturday December 22, 2018 10:30 AM Rev Mark Kurowski officiating, at Chapel Lawn Funeral Home 8178 Cline Ave (1/2 mile south of U S 30) Crown Point, IN. Private Burial. Friends may visit with family on Friday December 21, 2018 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM and Saturday morning from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM (service time) at the funeral home. Whitey loved his children, the Chicago Bears, hunting, camping, and fishing. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to The Disable VeteransAssociation. www.chapellawnfunerals.com