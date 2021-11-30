John "Mark" Taylor

On April 22, 1983 in Valparaiso, Mark married his loving wife of 38 years, Joanne "Jodi" Edgecomb who survives. Also surviving are his mother Louise, and his daughters: Sarah Louise Albright (Justin) of Valparaiso and Melissa Lynn Serles (Brian), of Wanatah; two grandsons: Owen Michael Serles and Felix John Albright; an infant granddaughter Amelia Louise; and two brothers: Mike Taylor (Sherry) and Matt Taylor (Anne). Mark has several nieces and nephews who were very special to him. He was preceded in death by his father.

Mark was a Valparaiso firefighter for nearly 30 years, serving in the leadership role of Battalion Chief during that time. He had many fond memories of all of his colleagues at the fire station, and he was very proud of his community service career. His entire focus centered on family. Mark and Jodi's door was always open to their nieces, nephews and friends who often dropped in for a talk, dinner, or to take a swim in their pool. He was selfless in his role as "Uncle Mark" and "Papa" to all who loved and adored him. Mark cherished his time with his grandsons whom he felt truly blessed his life. He was a member of the Wanatah American Legion and sincerely enjoyed all of the friends whom he bonded with there. He will be missed by countless friends and family.