ST. JOHN, IN - John Metzcus Sr., age 86, of St. John, IN, and a former 73 year resident of Calumet City, IL, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Thursday, January 19, 2023. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years Carol Lina (Gies) Metzcus, brother Richard (Marsha) Metzcus; five children: John Jr. (Laura) Metzcus, Mary Kay (Dean) Ricciardi, Dan (Serina) Metzcus, and twins Elly (Jeff) Charles and Meg (Joey) Fiorio; ten grandchildren: Katie Metzcus, Dean and Ryan Ricciardi, John Metzcus, Matt, Chris and Greg Charles, Emily, Sarah, and Jack Fiorio and great-granddaughter Kalianna McCall. Preceded in death by his parents John and Louise Metzcus, sister Mary Anzelmo and mother-in-law Mary (Sweeney) Gies.

John graduated from Thornton Fractional North High School where he captained the Varsity Basketball Team. He then enlisted in the U.S. Army where he received a medal as a Sharp Shooter and was honorably discharged in 1956. He worked full-time at Youngstown Sheet and Tube Company during the day and attended Indiana University Northwest, Purdue Calumet, St. Joseph's Calumet, and DePaul University at night.

He graduated from DePaul University with a B.S. degree in Management in 1962. After graduation, John spent his entire career at Youngstown Sheet and Tube Company. He headed the Industrial Engineering Department and finished his career as the Production Planner.

John's amazing feat was building his family homestead with the loving help from his father while he worked full-time. John enjoyed spending time with his family, especially attending his kids' and grandkids' activities.

A memorial visitation with family and friends will be held on Monday, January 23, 2023 from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. with a prayer service to be held at 6:30 P.M. at Smits Funeral Home, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane, Dyer, IN.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Share Foundation ( https:////sharefoundation.org//) or plant a tree at https:////www.sympathyfloralstore.com//