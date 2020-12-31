John Michael Badnarik

After graduating from Whiting High School, John joined the Army and was stationed in Korea as a Sergeant in command of an armored tank. He worked at the Sinclair/ARCO/ECI oil refinery for 32 years. Upon leaving the refinery John worked at Republic Steel in Chicago for nearly 10 years before finally retiring. John grew up in and was an active member of St. John the Baptist Church in Whiting, Indiana where he was a member of the adult choir for nearly 30 years, the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Assoc., BR.81 and the the Knights of Columbus Pope John XXIII Council 1696. He participated at mass as altar server or by collecting parishioner contributions. John coached boy's basketball at St. John for many years and many in the parish knew him as the organizer and driving force behind the weekly fish fry and the church's pirohi/perogi production. John was an athlete and avid sports fan of all Chicago teams. He also loved the game of golf and played twice a week into his 80's. John spent his final five years living with his son, Chuck, in Canton, Michigan. He suffered from advanced Alzheimer's but will always be remembered for his tremendous Catholic faith, moral integrity, and sense of humor. John was a dedicated and loving husband and father. Generous to a fault, John greeted everybody with respect and a smile and was always helpful to those less fortunate or needing a helping hand.