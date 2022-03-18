Aug. 9, 1959 - March 15, 2022

PORTAGE, IN - John Michael Supp, age 62 of Portage, IN passed away on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. He was born on August 9, 1959 in Spangler, PA to John and Shirley (Leonard) Supp.

John is survived by his loving wife, Roseann (Caccese) Supp; two sons: Michael (Sarah) Supp, Alexander (Shandi) Supp; grandchildren: Maggi, Hugo, and Alayna; two sisters: Kathy McColly, Lynn Young; his rescued companion, Cheddar; and many extended family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers: Mark Supp, Steve Supp; his beloved mother in law, Antoinette Caccese; and longtime, loyal companion, Oscar.

John was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. His family was his life. John lived simply and loved extravagantly. He was a longtime coach of Little League and Portage Youth Basketball. His family and friends describe him effusively kind and generous. John was an avid Notre Dame fan. He was a skilled trades manager for the majority of his career. John was a deeply spiritual man who walked with God his entire life.

Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, March 21, 2022 at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME PORTAGE CHAPEL, 6941 Central Avenue, Portage, IN 46368. A memorial visitation will be held on Monday, March 21, 2022 from 10:00 am until the time of services at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Private family burial will follow at a later date at Calvary Cemetery, Portage, IN. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.