GARY, IN - John Ollie Edmond was born March 8, 1959 to loving and devoted parents, Eddie L. Edmond, Sr. and Bessie L. Edmond. John fell asleep in death on July 23, 2018. He was a lifelong resident of Gary IN and a graduate of Lew Wallace High School. He was one of Jehovah's Witnesses for over 35 years.
He is mourned by five siblings: Zora Johnson, Doris (Willie) Rowe, Carlton (Norma) Tolliver, Eddie L. Edmond, Jr., Marlene (Ralph) Ledbetter; two nephews, one niece, many devoted cousins, and a loving spiritual family.
Memorial service Saturday August 11, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness, 2350 West 11th Avenue, Gary, IN.