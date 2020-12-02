John P. Callahan

CALUMET CITY, IL — John P. Callahan, 54, of Calumet City, IL, passed away November 29, 2020.

He is survived by his uncle, Dan Wolan; aunt, Jane Wolan; stepfather, Norb Cipowski; and many cousins. John was preceded in death by his mother, Sharron; father, Neal; and cherished grandparents, Stanley and Florence Wolan.

Funeral services will be Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Castle Hill Funeral Home, 248 155th Place, Calumet City, IL 60409, with a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. when a service will be officiated by the Rev. Luis Valerio.

Interment services at Holy Cross Cemetery will be private due to the pandemic restriction.

John was employed by South Suburban College. He was an avid sports fan, especially of the Chicago teams, and loved history, cooking, animals and airplanes. John's kindness will be missed by all.

For service information call (708)862-4480 or visit castlehillfuneralhome.com