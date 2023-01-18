MUNSTER, IN - John P. Etter, age 92, of Munster, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023.

He is survived by his six children: Catherine (Joseph) Waite, Carol (John) Wise, Jack (Chizu) Etter, Amy (Dave) Reichmuth, Wendy (Matt) Przybyl and Barbara Etter; grandchildren: Adam (Carla) Waite, Kimberly (Brock) Shank, Nicholas Wise, Max Wise, Lauren Przybyl, Jake Przybyl, and Sabrina Etter; two great-grandsons: Ryan and Austin Waite; brothers: James and Tim Etter; and many nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 47 years, Donna C. Etter; brother, Thomas Etter; and sisters: Margaret Bement and Patricia Barry.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, January 20, 2023. Friends may meet with the family from 9:00 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. prayers at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN followed by a 12:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial offered by Reverend Michael Yadron at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 8501 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. Interment will be private.

John was a proud Purdue University graduate and had a passion for all things related to Purdue Athletics, being a football season ticket holder for over 60 years. He was honored as a Trustee of the Purdue Alumni Foundation and was a member of the John Purdue Club and was a Past President of the Hammond Junior Chamber of Commerce.

John was a Korean War Veteran, a long time Commercial Loan Officer with Mercantile National Bank, an original member of Briar Ridge Country Club and was a long-time parishioner at St. Thomas More Catholic Church.

He enjoyed the game of golf and achieved his first hole-in-one at the age of 89 at Briar Ridge Country Club.

In lieu of flowers, memorials made in John's name to The Share Foundation would be appreciated. (sharefoundation.org) www.kishfuneralhome.net