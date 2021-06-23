John P. Flood

Feb. 14, 1946 — June 18, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN — John P. Flood, 75 of Valparaiso, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021. He was born February 14, 1946 in Chicago, IL to John E. and Eileen (McNamara) Flood.

John was a retired carpenter, originally working through the Carpenter's Union in Chicago. If you knew John, you know that he had a strong personality with a great sense of humor and probably enjoyed his story telling a time or two. During his early retirement, John became an avid car enthusiast. His family will be honoring his request of one last ride in his Camaro before his burial of ashes.

John is survived by his children: John M. (Elizabeth) Flood and Kelly (Jarrett) Kolpak; granddaughters: Addison Flood and Isabella Daumer; and his significant other, Marge Striker and her daughter, Angela Holodick. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Following cremation, a private burial of ashes will be held at Chesterton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, consider signing your license/i.d. to be medical donor with Indiana Donor Network just as John did to help save a life. Moeller Funeral Home, Valparaiso handling arrangements.