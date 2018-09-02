CHESTERTON, IN - John P. Gaddini of Chesterton, IN age 62, passed away peacefully from ALS on Sunday, August 19, 2018. He was born March 30, 1956. He is survived by his wife Rita of 40 years, two daughters Melissa (Scott) Cannon, and Michelle (Jason) Coin. Five grandchildren Dean, Anna, June, Austin, Allie; two brothers, Jerry (Karen) Gaddini and Richard (Nancy) Gaddini; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Joe and Lottie and brother, Phillip.
John worked at Hi-Hard Rolls and retired from Boilermaker Local 374. He was an avid Chicago Cubs, Blackhawks, and Bears fan. He enjoyed family, fishing, traveling, and his occasional visits to the casino. You will be truly missed, until we meet again.
Family and Friends may call at PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICES (811 E. Franciscan Dr., Crown Point) on Wednesday, September 5, 2018 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. with Memorial Service starting at 6:00 p.m with Deacon Greg Fabian officiating.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in the memory of John to alsa.org.
