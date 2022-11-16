John P. Grodzicki "Grady the Movie Man" age 95, of Highland, IN, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 11, 2022. John is survived by his loving daughters, Michaelene (Bob) Thomas and Barbara (Fred) Belligio; grandchildren: Victoria (Dave) Schaefer and their children, Kate, Ally, and Mady; John Sierzega; Andrew (Molly) Sierzega and their son Kaleb; Brenton (Karen) Belligio; Briana (Koray) Yesilli and their son Aydin; and Alexander (Michelle) Belligio and their son Greyson; and several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by the love of his life and wife of 64 years, Frances Grodzicki.

John unconditionally loved his family and friends with his whole heart. He had such a magical presence in our lives. John found so much joy simply talking to people and making them laugh, whether he knew you or just happened to meet you. His love and passion for his movie collection, (Grady's Theater) was by far his greatest treasure. He loved hosting movie nights in his basement serving his amazing hot, buttered popcorn, made with love and salt, lots of salt. Polka music and dancing was his second love. He treasured his Eddie B. Band memories at many Polka picnics and events in the area.

In his memory, watch a good movie, make a batch of popcorn, enjoy a glass of J&B Scotch or listen to a Polka. John will forever leave a lasting memory in our hearts. May he rest in peace in Mom's loving arms. He taught his family more in this life than we could ever thank him for.

"Heaven is a beautiful place because they have my mom and dad."

A Visitation will be held from 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM on Friday, November 18, 2022, at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, November 19, 2022 DIRECTLY at St. James the Less Catholic Church, 9640 Kennedy Ave, Highland, IN with Rev. Gregory A. Bim-Merle officiating. Friends may comfort the family at the church from 10:00 AM until time of Mass. Interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to William J. Riley Residence, Hospice.