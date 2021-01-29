John P. Kaley

CROWN POINT, IN — John P. Kaley, 91, of Crown Point, passed away on Tuesday, January 26, 2021.

John is survived by his wife of 63 years, Rosemary Kaley; daughter, Lisa (Jeff) Kwolek; granddaughters, Kay (Steve) Chovanec, Amy (Steele) Spinks and Jill Kwolek; and great-grandchildren, Easton and Clay Spinks, and Kali Chovanec.

John was preceded in death by his parents, Julius and Anna Kaley; brother, Julius; and sister, Ida Erdelac.

John retired after 40 years of service from US Steel. He graduated from Lew Wallace High School, class of 1947. John enjoyed golfing, fishing and "all his girls." He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Services will be private for the family with Father Peter Muha officiating. John will be laid to rest at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN. A memorial service will be planned for a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre in Crown Point, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in John's name to Lupus Foundation of America - Indiana Chapter at https://www.lupus.org/indiana/your-gift.

