John P. Kalil

Feb. 14, 1950 — Aug. 19, 2021

LA PORTE, IN — John P. Kalil, 71, La Porte, IN, formerly of Dyer, IN passed away Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in Northwest Health-La Porte, La Porte, IN.

A Memorial Service will conducted Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. in the OTT/HAVERSTOCK FUNERAL CHAPEL, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, IN with the Rev. Gordon Kalil officiating. Visitation hours will be Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. till 1:00 p.m. in the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel.

He was born February 14, 1950 in Michigan City, IN to the late Charles P. and Julia A. (Nowfel) Kalil. On July 18, 1980 in Michigan City, IN he married Susan Bernhart who preceded him in death on March 11, 2010.

Surviving are two daughters: Leslie Kalil and Kristin K. Kalil-Looney both of South Bend, IN; Grandchildren: Julia M. Kalil, Tracy J. Parker, Payton E. Moisan, and Lila R. Kalil; Great-Grandchildren: Silas Parker, Violet Parker, Adelle Ward, and Gracelynn Ward; Brothers: Rev. Gordon Kalil of La Porte, IN, and Tom Kalil of Michigan City, IN; Sisters: Camille Kalil and Cynthia (Dr. Richard ) Plank both of La Porte, IN.