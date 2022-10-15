John P. Loughney

John was a graduate of Lake Central High School Class of 2002. He worked at Arrow POS in Crown Point. John was an avid collector of sports memorabilia. He was very passionate about movies/shows, comics, UFC, wrestling, sports (Florida Gators). He enjoyed going to major pop culture events with his friends. He was loved by all who met him. John enjoyed the simple things in life and living in the moment. John will be greatly missed by all.