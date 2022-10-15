April 3, 1984—Oct. 12, 2022
CROWN POINT, IN—John P. Loughney, age 38, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022.
John is survived by his mother, Lisa (Ken) Mullins; father, John E. (Laurie) Loughney, Jr.; brothers: Zachary (Rebecca Butler) Mullins, Benjamin Mullins, Christopher (Crystal) Minek; maternal grandparents: Roger and Diane Wayne; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
John was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents: Nancy and John E. Loughney.
John was a graduate of Lake Central High School Class of 2002. He worked at Arrow POS in Crown Point. John was an avid collector of sports memorabilia. He was very passionate about movies/shows, comics, UFC, wrestling, sports (Florida Gators). He enjoyed going to major pop culture events with his friends. He was loved by all who met him. John enjoyed the simple things in life and living in the moment. John will be greatly missed by all.
Friends may visit with the family on Monday, October 17, 2022 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION AND RECEPTION CREMATION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 3:00 PM until the time of Funeral Service at 6:00 PM.
Visit John’s online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com—219-663-2500