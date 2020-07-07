CROWN POINT, IN - John P. Manoni, age 82 of Crown Point, passed away from the COVID-19 Virus on May 20, 2020. He was born on October 15, 1937 in Gary Indiana. John was a graduate of Bishop Noll High School, class of 1955. John retired from US Steel with 30 years service. He was an aide to Congressman Adam Benjamin. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Hobart Elks. He served in the US Navy. He was very proud of his two nephews and spending time with them and their two dogs.