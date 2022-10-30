June 19, 1964 - Oct. 25, 2022

PORTAGE, IN - John P. Nadolski, age 58 of Portage, IN passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. He was born on June 19, 1964 in Gary, IN to Raymond and Patricia (Henderson) Nadolski.

John is survived by two daughters: Jasmine (Michael Montoya) Nadolski, Paige Nadolski; three granddaughters: Keira Ring, Kaia Montoya, Gia Montoya; grandson, Luca Montoya; brother, Raymond J. (Bridget) Nadolski Jr.; two sisters: Elisa (Michael) Zon, Fran Nadolski; nephew, Michael Zon; three nieces: Samantha (Jason) Toombs, Sarah Nadolski, Megan Nadolski; cousins: Scott (Jackie) Kalin, Ed and David Nadolski; his best friend, John Perrotta; and many extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sandy Nadolski; and father, Raymond John Nadolski, Sr.

He was a 1982 Hobart High School graduate. He then followed his father, grandfather, and uncles' footsteps becoming a Journeyman Plumber. He retired from Plumbers Local 210 after 31 years of service. In addition to likely being the biggest plumber you've ever seen, he also had the biggest heart.

John was a hard working, fun loving family man, with such a venturesome, young, playful and humorous soul. Anyone who knew him could always expect enormous laughs and comical stories in his presence. He had a love for music, cooking, lazy days at the beach, fishing adventures with his nephew, Sunday football parties, spontaneous trips with his daughters, and quality time with his beloved grandchildren. What he loved most of all was simply enjoying good food, good music, and good times with family and friends. He was unwavering in his faith. His strength and compassion through adversity was a true testament to his character. His glorious smile will be deeply missed.

To honor John's memory a memorial service will be held on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME Portage Chapel, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368. A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, November 3, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. John and Sandy will be laid to rest at Chapel Lawn Cemetery, Crown Point, IN at a private family service to be held at a later date. To leave online condolences to the family please visit www.ee-fh.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to SPOHNC (Support for people with Oral and Head and Neck Cancer) https://spohnc.org/donate-to-spohnc/.