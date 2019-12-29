{{featured_button_text}}
John P. Thureanos

MERRILLVILLE, IN - John P. Thureanos, age 71 of Merrillville, passed away on December 25, 2019.

Visitation Saturday, January 4, 2019 at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN from 10:00-11:00 a.m. proceeding to Calumet Park Cemetery for interment. See www.burnsfuneral.com for complete obit.