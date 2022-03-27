March 21, 1946 - March 24, 2022
EAST CHICAGO, IN - John P. Vintila III (J.J.), 76, of East Chicago, IN, passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022. Born March 21, 1946, John was a parishioner of St. George's Romanian Orthodox Church, a graduate of East Chicago Roosevelt High School, and attended Purdue University for Engineering. A proud union member, he completed an apprenticeship for the Millwright Union LU 1043. He worked as a JW and was Steward on many jobs at the various steel mills, refineries, and other industrial projects in the Chicagoland region for over 20 years before retiring. An expert fabricator, he enjoyed repairing, designing, engineering, and constructing all varieties of projects. He was a gear head who loved working and rebuilding cars. John had a deep love for dogs, rescuing and adopting many through the years. He was an excellent chef, photographer, traveler, avid race fan, aggressive driver, and road race cyclist. John was a highly respected, opinionated, and unique individual who always left an impression on those he met; a true "stand up guy" who was loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his nephews: John (Hana) Vintila, Ted (Kerry) Vintila; niece, Kim Vintila; grand nieces and nephews: Jalen, Natasha, Heather, Josephine, Julian, Scott, Michael, Ryan; great grand niece and nephew: Isabella and Mason. Preceded in death by his parents: John and Aldonna Vintila; brother, Theodore (Carolyn) Vintila; and nephew, Michael Vintila.
Visitation and funeral services will be at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave, Munster, IN 46321, on Monday, March 28, 2022, from 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM and funeral services will be Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at 11:00 AM.
