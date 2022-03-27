EAST CHICAGO, IN - John P. Vintila III (J.J.), 76, of East Chicago, IN, passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022. Born March 21, 1946, John was a parishioner of St. George's Romanian Orthodox Church, a graduate of East Chicago Roosevelt High School, and attended Purdue University for Engineering. A proud union member, he completed an apprenticeship for the Millwright Union LU 1043. He worked as a JW and was Steward on many jobs at the various steel mills, refineries, and other industrial projects in the Chicagoland region for over 20 years before retiring. An expert fabricator, he enjoyed repairing, designing, engineering, and constructing all varieties of projects. He was a gear head who loved working and rebuilding cars. John had a deep love for dogs, rescuing and adopting many through the years. He was an excellent chef, photographer, traveler, avid race fan, aggressive driver, and road race cyclist. John was a highly respected, opinionated, and unique individual who always left an impression on those he met; a true "stand up guy" who was loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.