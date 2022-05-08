EAST CHICAGO, IN - John Pantoja, age 63, of East Chicago, IN passed away Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at home. He is survived by four siblings: Carlos (Alicia) Pantoja, Maria (Reggie) Tisdale, Nora (John) Herrera and Gabriella (Mike) Karpik; numerous nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, great grand nieces and great grand nephew; best friends: Mike Corso and Louis Lebron; many other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Carlos and Consuelo "Connie" Pantoja.

Funeral services will be held Monday, May 9, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN with Rev. Deacon James Patino officiating. Burial to follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Visitation at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME will be from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Monday morning.

John was a graduate of Indianapolis School for the Deaf and he was a former employee of the U. S. Post office. To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com